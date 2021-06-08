The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said it had uncovered an alleged plots by security agencies to attack different states in the Southeast.

It alleged that the security operatives had concluded arrangements to launch attacks on Igbo communities beginning with Anambra State.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB advised residents, especially Igbo youths, whom it said were the prime targets, to be vigilant and wary of their movements.

The statement read: “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wishes to place Ndigbo on alert of pending attacks by terrorists in the Nigeria security on different states in the South East.





“We gathered through intelligence that they have concluded arrangement to launch attacks on Igbo communities beginning with Anambra State in the days ahead.

“We, therefore advise especially Igbo youths who are the target of these evil agenda to be circumspect. They should be careful of their movements and be vigilant.

“While bandits and terrorists rampaging the North enjoy the tacit support and protection of Northern elite, Southern elite collude with the enemies to betray and kill their peaceful agitators.”