Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday alleged that the Abia State Police Command abducted 21 Shalom Church members and other Christian denominations praying in the Afara-Ukwu residence of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

But the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, denied the allegation, saying his men arrested about eight members of the militant wing of the IPOB who invaded the state in trucks from Rivers State to cause trouble in the State.

He said that three truck loads, with Rivers and Cross River number plates entered Umuahia and went straight to Nnamdi Kanu’s house since last week and have been on surveillance of the city. He said the police had intelligence about their coming and plan to flood other parts of the state.

Ogbizi said his men did not go to Kanu’s house, that the suspects were arrested while on surveillance around Afara area and could not explain their mission when accosted by mobile policemen manning the nipping point in the area.

He said those arrested were being profiled at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department, CID, to ascertain their mission in the state.

But IPOB in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, alleged that “the Nigeria security agents abducted and tortured Jewish worshippers in Nnamdi Kanu’s residence who came to pray at the compound on Sunday morning without any provocation.

“This is to alert the whole world that the Jewish worshippers praying in Afaraukwu Ibeku at IPOB leader’s residence are currently undergoing severe torture from the Nigeria security agents at Central Police Station Umuahia and Zone 9 Force Headquarters, Ehimiri Estate Ikot Ekpene Road Umuahia.

“Some of the Jewish worshippers have been abducted and taken to unknown places, for easy execution. The Nigeria security agents have declared war on Christians and religious groups once again, as a daring move against the warnings and agreement made in Washington D.C between the US President Donald Trump and the Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.”