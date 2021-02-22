



The president of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Engr. Sanusi Abdul Fari, has congratulated the new commander-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi.

Audi’s appointment was announced recently.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Fari commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the intelligence, strategy and foresight exhibited in appointing a relatively younger person for the job that requires energy and zest.





While praying the almighty Allah to give him the requisite wisdom to administer the office successfully, Engr. Sanni assured the newly appointed commander-general of IPMAN’s unalloyed support in the fight against oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism. He added that the new commander-general could count on IPMAN for every support he would need in the course of his duty.

Reacting to the recent speculation about increase in fuel pump price, the president of IPMAN decried the incessant increase in fuel price in recent times.

However, he attributed it to Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), Petroleum Product Price Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) among others and advised that the government should take a deliberate effort to completely deregulate the oil market.