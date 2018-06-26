Prof. Oshita Oshita, the Director-General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, has recommended early warning system to assist security personnel in their fight against insurgents in the country.

Oshita made this recommendation while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria in Gombe on Tuesday.

The D-G, who was in Gombe to attend a workshop on Conflict Monitoring and Analysis for a Gender Sensitive Early Warning and Response Strategies, said “Security personnel need a lot of early warning information to respond appropriately”.

He said: “They need information about the areas before they move to those areas and it is key to give them the information to succeed.

“Early warning is a useful tool for dealing with insurgency;I recommend that we use this tool to assist the security personnel to finally turn the table against insurgents.

“While the security personnel are dealing with active insurgents, the villagers of different communities must assist them by garnering information on the movement of insurgents into their communities.”

He also recommend that there should be synergy amongst the various security agencies, as well as the capacity to respond to early warnings reported by citizens.

He appealed to the people to be vigilant to enable them secure the necessary early warning information to help security personnel.