The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has pledged to collaborate with the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) to find practical solutions to insecurity confronting the country.

A statement issued on Saturday by Mr Michael Abu, Resident Information Officer, IPCR, said Prof. Bakut Bakut, Director General of IPCR, made the pledge while receiving Maj.-Gen. Ganiyu Wahab (rtd), Director General of NARC, in Abuja.

Bakut explained that the institute works toward prevention of violent conflicts as well as minimise unconstructive conflicts through collaboration, especially in the NorthEast region.

He emphasised the need for a tripartite collaboration between the Nigerian Army, IPCR and North-East Development Commission (NEDC) with a view to effectively manage the security challenges in the region.

He stressed that synergy among relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would assist in addressing insecurity in the country and the Sahel region generally.

Earlier, Wahab appreciated the institute for its strategic role in promoting peace as well as managing conflicts in the country.

Wahab said that the IPCR-NARC collaboration for effective coordination of activities would address the problems of insecurity in Sahel.

“Particularly of the fact that the Boko Haram sect is working together with other terror organisations that continue to perpetrate heinous acts,” he said.