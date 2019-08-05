<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The International Press Center (IPC), Lagos, has called for the immediate investigation of attacks meted out on three journalists by a member of the State House of Assembly representing Afikpo South-West, Nkemka Onuma.

The Centre also lauded plans by the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) to particularly protest the attack on a pregnant journalist with Tribune newspapers, Mrs Grace Egbo.

Reports have it that suspected thugs loyal to the lawmaker had reportedly assaulted Egbo alongside Ogochukwu Anioke of The Nation newspapers and Samson Nwafor of Nigerian Pilot at the Assembly complex.

The thugs also reportedly held Anioke hostage inside the Assembly premises, after the attack, as they ordered the gateman to lock the gate as he made to drive out of the complex.

In a statement signed by Melody Akinjiyan, Program Officer, IPC, the Director of the Centre Lanre Arogundade, decried the attacks and demanded that the lawmaker “and those who perpetuated the callous and dastard act be brought to justice.”

According to the statement, the incident happened after the screening of one of the commissioner nominees, which was fraught with irregularities, as the Speaker, Francis Nwifuru, noticed that the year the nominee purportedly left primary school was not in sync with the year he started secondary school, according to his documents.

Arogundade noted that the harassment of journalists “and most especially the attack on the pregnant journalist is barbaric, an assault to democratic principles and also an escalating attack against press freedom that is being waged by tyrants in Nigeria.”

On the planned protest by NAWOJ, the IPC Director said, “It is laudable that NAWOJ plans to protest the attack on the pregnant journalist, other media stakeholders and professional bodies should also commit to ensure that all relevant government authorities’ hands are on deck so that perpetrators are punished.”, he stated.