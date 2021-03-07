



With the degenerating state of insecurity in Nigeria, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has suggested that President Muhammadu Buhari, should declare state of emergency on national security, which it believes will pave the way for sincere and genuine discussions on better ways of tackling insecurity in Nigeria.

IPAC said it was concerned with the colony of non-state actors masquerading under different names and labels, unleashing mayhem and terror on Nigerians via kidnapping, killing, maiming, abducting, destruction, thus making the country unsafe.

IPAC Chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, who addressed journalists in Abuja, admitted that justice guarantees peace, thus, asking the government to sincerely and frontally address issues bordering on injustice and other perceived inequality and unfairness.

He also suggested that government open dialogue with credible and patriotic senior citizens, bodies and groupings that do not promote dismemberment of the nation and have not willfully killed any in advancing their cause; not to condone, discuss or negotiate with bandits, terrorists or other criminal elements.





In addition to that, he charged government to undertake complete overhaul of the nation’s security architecture, increase budgetary allocation to the security sector, fund and recruit more youths, review and enhance compensation and welfare package of the armed forces personnel, and also boost intelligence gathering, deployment and its use.

He also called for a new approach that would be used to address herders/farmers/ethnic clashes frontally, and prosecute individuals inflaming the polity with their speeches, hate or otherwise.

The Council, ahead of 2023 political activities, urged political stakeholders to sincerely work and enthrone fairness, equity and justice in power structure and diffuse power bases in such a manner that those who have been left out in power equation are accommodated, compensated and made to have a sense of belonging.

The Council warned that departing from such decent course, will derail the polity and result in unimaginable consequences for all.