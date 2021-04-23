The South West chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has congratulated the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on his award of honour from the European and American University.

In a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Arabambi Abayomi and Tolu Ajayi, respectively, it noted that the award is first of its kind in 2021 to any governor, adding that it further emphasized the leadership qualities of the ‘Kogi State political champion”.

“The only state governor that successfully gave quality and exemplary leadership to his people during the COVID-19 official assault on the Treasury by most governors.

“He refused to be part of official stealing from the State Treasury in the name of confronting the over-hyped COVID-19 in very open deceit that went on last year.





“Besides all of the above, he has sustained the popular and commendable capacity of his Government in delivering the dividends of democracy to the residents of his State in all the sectors of governance.

“As a result of this, he has been singled out of the 36 Governors in Nigeria to be recognised and chosen to be honoured by the European and American University,” the statement stated.

The Council, therefore, urged the All Progressive Congress (APC), to make the “very brilliant and youthful” Kogi State Governor, as it’s consensus Presidential Candidate in 2023, adding that the opposition may be happy to offer him the necessary platform if so denied in the ruling party.