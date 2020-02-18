<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) have expressed readiness to work together on Diaspora matters.

Their resolve to work together was contained in a statement issued by the Media and Public Relations Officer of NIDCOM, Mr Gabriel Odu, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said the two organisations would brainstorm on how best to address Diaspora data mapping and registration, skill and knowledge transfer as well as the draft national Diaspora policy.

This, he said were issues on the front burner.

Speaking at the meeting, Elizabeth Poage, representative of the Chief of Mission, IOM and National Project Officer, Labour, Migration and Diaspora, said that the decision to work together was to give status and update on the draft National Diaspora Policy.





On the action plan, she said the two organizations would establish a standing committee for effective coordination with other relevant stakeholders.

Responding, the Chairman NIDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said that the diaspora policy had been forwarded to the Federal Executive Council, adding that it was being studied, considered preparatory to its approval and adoption.

She commended the immense support of IOM for actively engaging issues of labour, migration and exploitation.

Newsmen report that the Forum of Standing Committee on Diaspora Matters in Nigeria is also reviewing activities under the Diaspora component of the ”Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration (EU-IOM)” in Nigeria.

The Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa, Central Bank of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Labour, National Emergency Management Agency and science and technology policy maker among others attended the meeting.