The Journalists International Forum For Migration, (JIFORM), the migration summit slated for Nigeria between November 25-29, 2019 has received a major boost with the inclusion of international agencies in the planning of the conference.

The Local Organising Committee of the event is led by the Spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Deputy Comptroller Sunday James as overall chairman.

Also, included in the expanded LOC is the Head of Media and Protocol at National Commission of Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Mr Abdul Onu, and News Manager, Radio Lagos/ Eko FM, Mrs Iyabo Ognjuyigbe, while the foundation expects final ratification of the working arrangements with the Nigeria House of Representatives Committee on Internally Displaced Persons.

JIFORM, a registered not- for- profit foundation is the umbrella body for journalists and other volunteered professionals focusing on migration reporting and community services across the continents.

The conference billed to attract dignitaries across the globe titled: Addressing Migration Menace To Re-Orientate National Values is slated for International Conference Center, Abuja, between November 25-29, 2019.

A statement issued from Zambia by Secretary-General of JIFORM, Juliet Makwama, quoted the President of the organisation, Ajibola Abayomi saying “inclusion of key officers from migration agencies become imperative so as to tap from their wealth of experience.”

Head of Public Enlightenment of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), Mr. Orakuwe Arinze, is to serve as Chairman, Mobilisation Committee while Jorge Galindo, the Public Relation Officer of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) chairs the Presentation and Collation Committee.

Director of Communications and Spokesman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Abdulrahman Balogun and Willie Workman Ogba, Nigerian Representative of SEEFAR Remote Migrant Counselor are to serve as Chairmen of Media / Publicity, and Logistics committees respectively.

Also named are Abimbola Abosede Oyetunde, General Manager Radio Nigeria, Bronze FM Benin City; Samson Okodua, an aide of Edo State Governor; Adejoke Oni, an Independent Producer with Core Tv and Kunle Adekunle Adeniyi are to head Contacts, Fund Raising, Protocol and Welfare committees as chairmen.

Others are Juliet Makwama from, Zambia; George Mhango, Malawi and Fred Kuku Smith, Ghana, as chairmen of Diaspora Participants, International Relations and Special Duties committees respectively.

Other top journalists appointed include Daniel Abia, Abiola Peters, Iyabo Wale-Eri and Austin Nwadinamuo as chairmen of Social, Strategy, Liaison and New Media Link committees.