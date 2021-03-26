



The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) has warned against the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines online.

INTERPOL noted that criminals have started producing and selling fake vaccines through online platforms.

The law enforcement organisation, in a statement published on its website, said members of the public that purchase such fake vaccines are at risk of serious health hazards.

“With criminal groups producing, distributing and selling fake vaccines, the risks to the public are clear: these can include buying a product which not only does not protect against COVID-19, but poses a serious health hazard if ingested or injected. Such products are not tested, regulated or safety-checked,” the statement read.

“Legitimate vaccines are not for sale. They are strictly administered and distributed by national healthcare regulators.

“Anyone buying these products online also runs the risk of potentially giving their money to organized criminals.”





Jürgen Stock, Interpol secretary-general, said since the beginning of the pandemic, criminals have preyed on the fears of unsuspecting members of the public to make quick cash.

“Anyone ordering a vaccine online rather than obtaining it from their national provider will be buying a fake product.

“The networks behind these crimes have global ambitions. No country or region can fight this type of crime alone. INTERPOL is assisting law enforcement around the world to both identify criminal networks and to dismantle them.”

In December 2020, INTERPOL raised the alarm on the plan of the criminal gangs to produce and sell fake COVID-19 vaccines.