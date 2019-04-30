<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The International Criminal Police Organisation, (Interpol) has provided the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with an application that will enhance intelligence sharing in the tracking of money laundering and terrorism-financing organised crimes.

It also comprises a database to be supervised by the National Central Bureau (NCB), which is an interface between Interpol and national law enforcement agencies of countries through a i24/7 Gemini Project global communications system.

Within the Commission, the application, it was learnt would be managed by its Information and Communications Technology Department.

EFCC spokesman Tony Orilade disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He added, “An elated Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu witnessed the demonstration of the new application at the Commission’s Abuja headquarters.

“Noha Amer, Interpol’s Project Officer, who led the delegation of the global police to the Commission disclosed that the U.S was funding the project in four African countries, to wit: Nigeria, Niger, Mali and Libya in a move to detect and interdict stolen and illicit funds by organised criminals, mainly in the area of terrorism-financing, such as in the manner as it happened in Libya.

“She explained that the project will see to the training of the Commission’s operatives on programmes that include, Interpol policing capabilities and standard operations.

“The training will commence after the installation of the NCB database”.

Amer, according to Orilade further explained, “that the NCB plays an integral role and was at the heart of Interpol in terms of information gathering and sharing.

“NCB is the cornerstone of the Interpol in liasing with the law enforcement agencies of other countries, especially in terms of cross-border investigation, operations and arrest.”

It was gathered that the NCB serves as a tool for timely dissemination of information and, that the Interpol will equip the NCB with the necessary equipment to go with i247 extensions, saying that the i24/7 accommodates IT database.

Also, Christophe Nakobyan, the Interpol’s Project Officer II, also explained, “that the i247 platform as a closed group for law enforcement agencies is a safer form of connectivity than Yahoo and Whatsapp, and gives access to information sharing, with optimal level of security.

Noting the dangers law enforcement agencies face from hackers, Nakobyan disclosed, “we have ten thousand attacks by hackers per day but at the moment it is very safe as no hacker has been successful.

“The Interpol receives over five billion request in a year in the database for information”.

Besides, Nakobyan stated that the database will even advance countries’ cooperation to the extent that it will allow each organisation share information and the information shared will be strictly owned by the sharing commission which will be at liberty to decide what kind of information to share, whom to share with and which service to render to other law enforcement agencies.

Other members of the delegation are Eleyatt Nahah, ACP with Interpol, Sylvester Uzoefuna Jnr, C Udendi, Emmanuel Handan, Akubo Jerry and Chuks Nwaogbo.