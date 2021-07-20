Interpol arrested Sunday Igboho, wife in Benin Republic – lawyer

The International Criminal Police Organisation arrested Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo; with his wife, Ropo, in Cotonou, Benin Republic, the activist’s lead counsel, Yomi Alliyu (SAN), has said.

Alliyu revealed this in a statement obtained by newsmen on Tuesday.

According to him, the Federal Government of Nigeria through INTERPOL got Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho and his wife, who is a German citizen, arrested on Monday night at an airport in Benin Republic, one of Nigeria’s neighbouring countries in the West African sub-region. Igboho was arrested while he tried to catch a flight to Germany with his wife.

The senior advocate described the arrest of his client as shocking and urged the government of Germany, Benin Republic and the international community “to rise up and curb the impunity of the Nigerian Government by refusing any application for extradition of our Client who already has application before the International Criminal Court duly acknowledged”.

The Nigerian secret police had raided Igboho’s Ibadan residence in the Soka area on July 1, 2021, arrested about 12 of his aides and killed two of them in a gun duel.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had placed the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Customs Service on alert to stop Igboho from leaving the country.