Smile Nigeria, an internet service provider, has asked anyone who visited its Abuja regional office in the last five days to self-isolate themselves.

In a statement on Thursday, the service provider said one of its sales agents may have been exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus.

It said the office has been disinfected and closed down, adding that all its employees have been asked to self-isolate.

“We are concerned that one of our Sales Agents based in Abuja may have been in contact with a confirmed case of the coronavirus,” the service provider said.

“Further to the above, as a precautionary measure our Abuja Regional Office have been thoroughly disinfected/sanitized, and closed while employees have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.





“We are requesting through this communication, if you have visited our Abuja Regional office in the last five (5) days, you are advised to take the necessary mandatory step of self-isolation for 14 days. Should you feel sick or exhibit any of the symptoms during this period, please contact the National Centre of Disease Control on 08009700001 or SMS 08099555599 to find out what to do.

“The wellbeing of our Employees, Customers and the Community at large is of utmost importance at this time and always.”

Nigeria has since recorded 51 coronavirus cases and one death. The Lagos state government said six patients have recovered and would soon be discharged.