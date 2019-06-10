<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office on Monday, June secured the conviction of Okhiemwen Roland Ekata aka (Zamani, Baron Wellington) before Justice A. A. Demi-Ajayi of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State.

Ekata was arraigned on an amended one-count charge bordering on intent to defraud and impersonation an offence contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Act CAP C38 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and punishable under Section 484 of the same Act.

The charge reads: “That you Okhiemwen Roland Ekata ‘M’ aka Zamani, Baron Wellington on or about the 3rd day of June 2015 at Benin City, Edo State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being a citizen of Nigeria, with intent to defraud, you falsely represented yourself as Molton Cole, a citizen of England, which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Act Cap, C38 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2004, and punishable under Section 484 of the same Act”.

Upon his arraignment, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him by the EFCC.

And based on the plea bargain agreement between the prosecution counsel, Fredrick Dibang and the defence counsel, Osama Idehen, Justice Demi-Ajayi convicted and sentenced the defendant to one year imprisonment and a fine of N250,000.

The judge also ordered that an HP Pavilion Laptop recovered from the defendant which was linked to the crime, be forfeited to the Federal government of Nigeria as proceeds of crime.

Ekata journey to prison began when he falsely represented himself as Molton Cole, a citizen of England with the intent to defraud unsuspecting victims.