The Evangelism Director of the Northern Nigeria Union of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Pastor Vealumum Iorkyaa, has challenged Nigerian youths to change the battered image of the country incurred through internet fraud and other vices.

According to the clergy who spoke as the Guest Speaker during the annual convention of the Nigeria Association of Adventist Students (NAAS), Northeast Conference held in Gombe, Nigeria youths have the capacity to shine and change the situation by themselves by making a difference with the intellectual ingenuity they are known for.

Speaking on the topic “Chose to be different to make a difference” and choosing his text from Matthew 5:16, Pastor Iorkyaa called on Christian youths to make Bible characters such as Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego among many others to be their role models.

In an interview shortly after the presentation at Baptist Primary School Gombe, Pastor Iorkyaa said Nigerian youths have no excuse not to shine and excel.

Accoding to him, “Light is better appreciated in the midst of darkness. So, if Nigeria has earned an international name, sadly for being bad, let them go out there and shine and change the situation by themselves where ever they will be.”

He also advised the students against indulging in antisocial activities such as drug abuse, cultism, adding, “I have always said that they should avoid all substances that negatively affect our bodies because they will also affect our minds negatively too”.

Also speaking, the Youth Chaplaincy and Public Campus Director of the Northeast Conference of the Church, Pastor Ishaya Chulu, said this year’s Convention was organised to transform the students considering the challenges posed by the youths in the Church and the society in general in the areas of indecent dressing, drug abuse, cultism among many other vices.