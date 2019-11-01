<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has given an update on the arrest of popular internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha also known as Mompha alongside his Lebanese associate, Hamza Koudeih.

Magu disclosed that Mompha and Koudeih laundered the sum of N33bn gotten from internet fraud.

Speaking at an interactive session with stakeholders at the EFCC’s office in Lagos on Thursday, Magu said Mompha operated 51 bank accounts in Nigeria which he used in laundering funds from his victims.

The acting EFCC Chairman described the arrest of the two fraudsters as a landmark achievement.

He stated that the arrests had confirmed the agency’s commitment to the anti-graft war.

Magu said: “The recent arrests of a social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, and his Lebanese collaborator, Hamza Koudeih, for their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering remains a landmark achievement of the EFCC.

“I make bold to tell you that these arrests have further confirmed our commitment to the anti-graft war, while also sending a red alert to potential internet fraudsters.

“I am sure you will be greatly shocked to know that five wristwatches valued at over N60 million were recovered from the suspected internet fraudster, Mompha, at the point of arrest.

“Investigation has also revealed that he operates 51 bank accounts in Nigeria with which he acquires properties in Dubai and had laundered about N14billion through a firm known as Ismalob Global Investments Limited.

“His accomplice, Koudeih, also has two firms namely: THK Services Limited and CHK properties Limited with which he has allegedly laundered about N19 billion. Koudeih lives in a $5million per annum suite at the Eko Atlantic Pearl Tower, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“They will be charged to court accordingly as soon as investigation is concluded.”