Internet fraud: EFCC arrests two herbalists, 24 others in Ibadan

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Command on Friday, October 29, 2021, arrested two self-claimed herbalists, Ajisafe Toheeb and Ogundayo Usman at the Soka area of Ibadan over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud.

The suspects, according to a press statement by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of the Commission, were arrested alongside twenty-four others, four of whom claimed to be students of Lead City University.

Twenty-two of the suspects have been indicted by the investigation, which is still ongoing.

The suspects are Soyinka Emmanuel Oluwafemi, Olaoti Fawaz, Omoke Ogbonaya, Okhiria Alex, Olamilekan Ibrahim, Olagoke Olalekan, Adeniran Ibrahim Adesina, Olasupo Temitayo Ayomide, Adeniran Basit, Ogunsetan Gbolahan Oluwasegun, Balogun Salam Omolade and Olamilekan Ibrahim.

Others are Ilesanmi Mayowa, Amao Emmanuel Abiodun, Olakanmi Babatunde Abdulrahmon, Olasile Jide, Dauda Sodiq, Hammed Ayomide Rasheed, Sodiq Olaide, Idris Damilola Yusuf, Abdulramon Mubarak and Ogunbiyi Segun.

They were arrested following verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in cyber fraud.

Items recovered from them include cars, mobile phones, television sets, Play Station5, laptops, among others.