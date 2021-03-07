



The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Nigerian women as they celebrate the annual International Women’s Day on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Lawan, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, described the theme of this year’s celebration: ”Choose to Challenge”, as apt in reminding the society of the pivotal roles women play in the family and nation-building and the need to pay attention to the challenges confronting them.

He said: “Women play indispensable roles in private and public lives and deserve full support and respect of society for those roles.





“Our women also deserve support and encouragement to participate without discrimination or inhibitions in governance and public affairs in general. Our public policies should therefore deliberately seek to get the best from them for the peace and progress of our country.”

According to him, the National Assembly will always promote and defend the rights and interests of the Nigerian women and fight anything that stands against their well-being and aspirations.