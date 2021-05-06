The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has said his ministry is mindful of current security situation in the country and understands the need to maintain proper synergy among the security agencies in the country.

The minister, who as part of efforts to improve security agencies’ response to various threats to public peace and safety across the country, on Thursday flagged off an inter-agencies training on Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (NISPSAS).

Aregbesola, while declaring open the training in Abuja, said that the ministry which is charged with the responsibility of ensuring internal security of Nigeria, public safety and citizenship integrity, is mindful of the current security situation of the country, so the need to maintain proper synergy among the security agencies under its watch and others in the country.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, noted that the role and responsibility of the participating security agencies is sacrosanct, insisting that: “What you do may save Nigeria from security threats.”





He noted that the training would guarantee effective intelligence gathering, prompt response to emergency distress call from 112 and NISPSAS Mobile App, protection of security agencies formation from attack, inter-agencies collaboration, effective monitoring of agencies’ performance by the ministry as well as effective preparedness of agencies to national emergencies.

He called on participants who would be posted to the ministry’s 24/7 situation room after the training, to ensure that they are always punctual in order to be able to respond promptly to emergencies.

Participants at the training were drawn from the Ministry of Interior, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service (FFS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Customs Service and other critical stakeholders.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director, Joint Service Department in the ministry, Mr. Peter Egbodo, who said the idea of the Ministry of Interior Situation Room was conceived under the leadership of former Minister, Lt. Gen. AbdulRahman Danbazau (rtd), and fully supported by the current Minister, Aregbesola, and thanked the minister and the permanent secretary for their unwavering commitment to making the training possible.

He stated that his department will not rest on its oars until the objective of the training is achieved.