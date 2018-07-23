The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Monday spoke on the challenges of research studies and called for proper funding of research.

Mr. Dambazau, who spoke at Ife Summer Institute 2018, a programme organised by Ife Institute of Advanced Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun State, on Monday said research has not been properly funded over the years which makes the challenges more pronounced in Africa, particularly in Nigeria.

“The challenges of research is more pronounced in Nigeria because we focus more on modern tradition which has caused more harm,”, he said.

“Our history has been distorted by the colonial master and most of us do not take research serious. Funding is also poor. If research is properly funded, it will make research more meaningful, we should focus on issues that impact us.”

He also called for proper research on democracy with facts and evidences and how to “eradicate poverty in the face of population growth and ethnicity.”

Corroborating the minister, the traditional ruler of Oke Ila in Osun State, Adedokun Abolarin, said he is an ambassador of the residents of rural areas and the poor.

“The untapped resources of the rural areas are big challenges and elites are not making adequate effort to solve these problems. If research is properly funded, It is the duty of scholars to do the needful. I will admonish us to use our knowledge to improve our society”, he said.

The Keynote Speaker, Wale Adebanwi, a professor at Oxford University, spoke on: “The Social Life of a Scholarly Publication: From Conception to Execution.”

He said despite evil perpetrated by writers who are agents of illumination, there is need for people to keep making research to correct the wrong.

“It is important to note that scholars don’t just enlighten others, it means enlightening themselves. The limitation of Nigeria social contest are plenty. There is need to train new generation of scholars. How do we produce good education in Nigeria?” he asked.

“The greatest challenges is time, it is important to protect one’s time from the rest of the world. We need academic devotees and multi intensive readers to developing relationships and build network across the country.”

He, encouraged students to find a regular space for learning in silence for the development of the country.

“This is when original thinking happens.”

Speaking after the programme, a student of the Department of Philosophy, Kunle Oyatomi, charged the minister to “work towards proper funding of research he clamoured for here today.”