The National Co-Chairman, Inter-Faith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), Muhammed Jemeel Muhammed, says that the unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians will remain the Forum’s top priority.

Muhammed, who doubles as the Central Coordinator for the interfaith group, disclosed this on Saturday in Jos during the establishment of early warning, early response, mediation and interreligious dialogue units for Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasrul Islam (JNI), Plateau State.

He explained that 10 interfaith mediation teams will be created in five States of Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and Zamfara, respectively, to respond swiftly to a break down of law and any act of criminality.

He stated that: “Trained religious leaders and actors will spearhead the establishment of two(2) mediation teams in five States. Each State will have one joint mediation in two centres located at JNI and CAN.

“These teams would also serve as avenues to address human rights violations that are being justified in the name of religion, such as early or forced marriage and sexual slavery.

“Members of the mediation unit will document and give updates about any measure taken to prevent, counter and respond to instances of incitement; initiate joint statements/response; and coordinate actions, including through social media.





“These mediation units will also serve as avenues/platform for all voices to be heard, foster interreligious engagement, engage in persistent and ongoing dialogue with religious groups, including those who hold extremist views within their own faith and also encourage the development of interfaith seminaries.”

Muhammed assured that IDFP will provide logistics and administrative support to host four quarterly meetings in 2020 to ensure the stability of the mediation units and to facilitate the generation and analysis of early warning information, mediation on conflict issues and undertaking responses/actions to address emerging challenges.

The Director-General, Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), Joseph Lemma, represented by the administrative officer, Mr Timothy, said their mandate as a body is to collaborate with all faith organisations, non-governmental organisations and other corporate entities to broker peace in the State.

He applauded State Governor Simon Lalong for establishing the agency in 2016, noting that the agency is working assiduously to harmonise all interfaith groups to achieve the desired impact.