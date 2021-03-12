



The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, under the joint leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III and the President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Samson Ayokunle, on Thursday, linked herdsmen and farmers crises in the country to climate change.

Executive Secretary, NIREC, Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua, in a statement, quoted the council to have said that Nigeria was experiencing its own fair share of environmental pollution and global warming effects.





“Our lands are polluted due to improper or lack of available dump site for domestic wastes, wrongful or excessive use of agro-allied chemicals which are mostly washed down into nearby rivers and streams thus also posing a threat to clean water.

“Our waters are polluted by direct dumping of refuse in water or water ways thus causing blockage of such water ways which results to flooding and contamination of water.

“These floods are responsible for loss of lives and property worth millions of naira on annual basis,” he said.