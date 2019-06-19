<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Insurgents who attacked a military base in Gajiram, the local government headquarters of Nganzai in Borno State, also looted the armoury in a military base.

Spokesperson of Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isa, confirmed that the troops in Gajiram had an encounter with insurgents, however, he was yet to provide details at the time of this report.

Sources known to Channels TV reported that the insurgents, who came in no fewer than 10 trucks and many motorcycles, dislodged troops and looted the armoury, before setting ablaze part of the base.

They were also reported to have stolen drugs from an ambulance and food items from villagers before escaping.

While it is still not clear if there were any casualties on the side of the military, only one civilian is said to be injured as a result of a stray bullet.

The military has, however, returned to base and fortified the general area.

The attack comes barely 24 hours after a multiple suicide attack in the state, which left at least 30 people killed and nearly fifty others injured.

Gajiram is the Local Government Headquarters of Nganzai local government, where displaced people from all the wards in the council area are currently taking refuge.

It is located in the northern axis of Borno state, where insurgents have intensified attacks in recent times.