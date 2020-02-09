<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Air Force says it has deployed its newly acquired fighter aircraft to Birnin Gwari in Kaduna and some parts of Niger state to flush out bandits from their hideouts inside the forests.

This was disclosed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, during the commissioning of blocks of accommodation for personnel of the service on Saturday.

He said that the fighter aircraft are expected to complement existing efforts being made to combat the rising cases of banditry, kidnapping and other related crimes in the affected states.

“The helicopters inducted have already been deployed; one is already in Kaduna at the flight line, they are working very closely with the other air assets in Minna to make sure we support the efforts in Kaduna Birnin Gwari, Minna and other areas within Niger state.





“We are working round the clock with other security agencies to ensure that what needs to be done is done to secure the lives of people,” he added.

The Air chief explained that 10 out of the helicopters are being used by 32 student pilots to train, owing to the need for more pilots to fly the aircraft.

“22 aircraft have been inducted, 10 are trainer aircraft here in Kaduna, but they are important because without the training we cannot get pilots to fly.

“They are crucial and they are doing very well. There are 32 student pilots training right now,” he stated