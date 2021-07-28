Insurgency: NHRC trains stakeholders on reconciliation, reintegration

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commenced training of stakeholders including traditional rulers in the North East on reconciliation, reintegration and transitional justice.

Speaking at the flag-off of the training in Maiduguri on Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu, said the pilot project for Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states was organised by the commission in collaboration with European Union and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Ojukwu said that the project was inspired by the success of similar initiatives in Rwanda, Colombia, South Africa, Peru, Sudan and other places where reconciliation and transitional justice has been effectively used in building post conflict societies.

Ojukwu said the project among others was for capacity building for peace and reconciliation, setting up community frameworks for transitional justice, working with state governments to establish institutiona and frameworks to support a permanent process of reconciliation, peace building and transitional justice in local communities.

“This project is community based and its success will be achieved with the full cooperation and partnerships of traditional and community leaders.

“We will be dealing with decade long wounds, grievances and the lust for revenge. We remain convinced that reconciliation is far cheaper to both the victim and society than judicial process,” Ojukwu said.

In her remarks, the Head of UNDP Nigeria North East Sub-Office, Mizuko Yokoi, who lauded the project said UNDP was committed to sustaining its support particularly in strengthening the local system in prevention of conflict and enhancing the local system in peace building.

In their respective messages to the occassion, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Garbai, and Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi, said the project was a welcome development that would receive the full support of the traditional institution.

Also in their messages, the Attorney-General and Commissioners for Justice of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States, Kaka-Shehu Lawan, Afraimu Jingi and Sale Samanja respectively also lauded the Initiative and stressed their states commitment to ensure success of the project. (NAN)