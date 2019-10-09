<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Save Humanity Advocacy Centre and the Centre for International and Strategy Studies have written a letter to the National Assembly over the activities of some international non-governmental organisations operating in north eastern part of the country.

The call was made Tuesday in a letter jointly signed by Ibrahim Abubakar of the Save Humanity Advocacy Centre and Ifure Ataifure of the Centre for International and Strategy Studies.

They called on the leadership of the National Assembly to enact laws that would curtail the excesses of the international NGOs operating in North-East Nigeria.

This came following a recent revelation by a human rights group that some of the INGOs were passing classified information to members of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents.

The letter reads in part: “Dear Senate President, it must be stated that if urgent measures are not taken to address the nefarious activities of the international NGOs operating in North-East Nigeria, Nigeria might continue to grapple with the nefarious activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

“It is, therefore, our considered opinion that the National Assembly must not be seen as shying away from its responsibility of contributing to sustainable peace in Nigeria through the instrument of effective legislations that would restrict the activities of these NGOs that have been aiding and abetting Boko Haram/ISWAP activities in North-East Nigeria.

“Dear Senate President, the urgency of now requires that the National Assembly under your dynamic leadership begins the process of initiating legislation that would curtail the nefarious activities of these international NGOs that do not mean well for the unity of the country.

“The National Assembly must act now in the interest of peace in Nigeria and in fulfilment of its constitutionally recognised mandate in the entrenchment of peace and unity in Nigeria.

“Dear Senate President, we are consequently by this letter urging you to use your good office to see to the enactment of laws that would curtail the excesses of the international NGOs operating in North-East Nigeria.”