The Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri, on Thursday called for the rehabilitation of the institution to improve its trauma control and psycho-social services to persons affected by insurgency.

The Chairman, Management Board of the hospital, Sen. Mohammed Saleh, made the call at the inauguration of the ultra modern Assessment Unit constructed at the hospice by the Federal Government.

Sale said that the call became necessary in view of the need to demystify the hospital’s operations, control trauma, and enhance psycho-social services to persons affected by the Boko Haram crisis in the Northeast.

Saleh said: “The hospital deserves support from all levels of government and development organisations to enable them to address the mental healthcare challenges posed by the insurgency.

‘‘The board will reach out to partners and ask for more support to the hospital.”

Saleh, who applauded the successful completion of the project by the hospital management, said that the feat was achieved through commitment and diligence of the staff.

Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Ibrahim Wakawa, disclosed that the assessment unit was designed to improve treatment of medical complications in patients with mental illness.

Wakawa said that the unit was designed to offer four consulting rooms; male and female emergency units; nurses’ offices; changing rooms; pharmacy; store; and toilets.

“The essence is to manage severe medical complications that might arise for people with mental health problems and to stabilise them before referral.

“Health by definition is a complete state of mental, physical, and social well-being.

“The facility brings in the broad definition of health into mental health.

“We have gone beyond the primitive thinking of mental health in a restricted area; it is now open for people to have holistic healthcare services,” he said.

According to him, the management of the hospital has, in partnership with development organisations, concluded plans to establish a mental health and psycho social support centre.

Wakawa added that the hospital worked closely with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to extend its outreach to 16 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and six community health facilities.

According to him, the broader objective is to enhance psycho- social support services in the state.

The CMD expressed appreciation to the federal and Borno governments for their support and called on development partners to support the hospital.