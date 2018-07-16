The Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC) said it had donated 500 bedspreads to the National Hospital in Abuja to support good health delivery system.

Its Chairman, Mrs Funmi Babington-Ashaye, told newsmen on Monday in Lagos that the donation was done to facilitate treatment of citizens in a good environment.

NAN reports the IICC is constituted by Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN), National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) and Nigeria Insurance Association (NIA).

“The council was inaugurated by Mr Fola Daniels, former Commissioner for Insurance on August 21, 2013 and the main objective for setting IICC up was to represent insurance industry’s voice in national and global discourse’’.

Babington-Ashaye said the presentation of the bedspreads, which were presented on July 13, was a unique activity mapped to conclude the 2018 National Insurance Conference with the theme “Insurance Industry and Financial Inclusion”.

Babington-Ashaye, who is also the President, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), said that insurance remained one of the best tools to break the cycle of poverty and ill health in the country.

“This is the major reason insurers moved from traditional ways of preaching “wonders of insurance”, embraced door to door campaign and presentations that could ginger citizens’ inquisitiveness about insurance.

“We embarked on insurance awareness and allowed the patients to know that for as little as N200 contribution a day, insurance would protect the contributor against any unexpected critical illness up to N10 million.

“There is also migration of stakeholders towards the use of mobile technology to deploy micro insurance,’’ she said.

Babington-Ashaye said that council would work hard to enable insurance contribute up to 12.5 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2025 by deepening insurance penetration.