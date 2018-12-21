The Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi in Lagos has won first position in the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology Competitiveness Assessment Award, with N1 billion prize money.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, made the announcement during a consultative meeting with director generals of parastatal agencies under the ministry on Thursday in Abuja.

Onu also announced that National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure won N750 million for coming second, while Raw Materials Research and Development Council, which came third, won N500 million.

The minister said that “the appropriate award has been given. This is to encourage the agencies to achieve more and hence do their best in the promotion of the vision and mission of the ministry.

“I know that only the best can help us build Nigeria that will take the gain of our efforts to the next level.

“I know that only the best among our agencies can ensure that innovation moves beyond the mere number of patents to finding them as product in our markets.

“I know that only the best can help us ensure that the Presidential Executive Order No 5 becomes the key driver of Nigeria’s dream of self-reliance and self-sufficiency.”

Onu added that with increased and giant strides in Science, Technology and Innovation, “Nigeria could rise to the mountain top of global acclaim.”

He stressed the need for collective efforts to fast track the movement of the country from resource-based to knowledge-based economy.

He said: “Of we sustain our efforts, STI can permanently change Nigeria for the better by reducing capital flight, promoting local capacity, strengthening local manpower development, encouraging indigenous technology capacity, enhancing national self-reliance and restoring our national pride.

“Working together will help us to achieve one purpose that will ensure that the 17 parastatals under the supervision of FMST to move in the direction of utilising STI to ensure all sectors are positively affected.

“We have to embark on sensitisation campaign, on zonal basis, so as to educate Nigerians on the National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap 2017-2030 to build a modern economy that is inclusive, sustainable and competitive.”

The Permanent Secretary, FMST, Bitrus Nabasu, encouraged agencies under the ministry to show more commitment and dedication to service delivery in the execution of their mandates in 2019.

Nabasu said: “I will like to appreciate the minister for his effort to reposition the FMST as the bedrock of economic growth in the nation.”

The FIIRO Director-General, Prof. Gloria Elemo, appreciated the Competitiveness Assessment Committee for the assessment that saw FIIRO emerge as the best among the 17 agencies under the FMST.

Elemo thanked the ministry for the award and commended the minister “for his encouragement to the agencies to work harder all the times.”

The director general said the N1 billion won by FIIRO would be used for more research activities in the institute.