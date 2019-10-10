<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mr Lekwa Ezutah, National President of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), has urged government at all levels to create environment conducive to attract investors and improve the economy.

Ezutah made this call in Abuja on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the institution’s forthcoming 50th annual conference and annual general meeting.

He explained that when environment is conductive, it will attract investors and improve the economy.

He said that the conference theme is “Regenerating Nigerian Cities,” which will come up from October 28 to November 1 at the University of Ibadan.

The President underscored the importance of urban regeneration, saying that it would provide safe and sanitary housing in the country and rebuild rundown areas of cities.

According to him, urban regeneration has become a key focus amongst built environment professionals in developing countries.

“The Institute would celebrate all town planners, who were elected in the last general elections and members appointed to political offices in the current dispensation.

“The conference would be an avenue to appreciate the courage and doggedness of members through the electioneering process and to celebrate their successes.

”We will use the conference to appeal to our members in the Senate and House of Representatives to use their offices to ensure the implementation of the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Act.

”The programme will be use to encourage members to ensure the use of basic principles of the profession to achieve excellence,” he said.

Ezutah said that members would also be encouraged on the use of basic principles of the profession to manage their offices to achieve excellence.

He said that the Oyo State Governor, Oluwaseyi Makinde, would be expected to declare the conference open.