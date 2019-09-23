<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Institute of Corporate Administration (ICA) on Monday advocated for the creation of ranches in states to permanently address farmers/herders conflicts and drive agricultural development in the country.

Mr Charles Ngwakwe, Programme Coordinator, ICA South-East Zone, made the call during its quarterly Strategic Management Conference and Induction ceremony in Awka.

Ngwakwe said that addressing farmers/herders clashes would enable more Nigerians key into the opportunities in the agricultural sector.

“Conflicts between arable crop farmers and cattle herdsmen over the use of agricultural land is still pervasive in Nigeria, and portends grave consequences for agricultural development.

“It has demonstrated great potential to affect various aspects of rural life too. The conflicts has far affected economic, production, loss of life and sources of livelihood and displacements of people from their settlements.

“The agriculture sector has many opportunities given some of the policies of the Federal Government but farmers/herders clashes has to be addressed before people can go to the farm, so we are advocates for the creation of ranches,’’ he said.

Ngwakwe also called for improved economic environment to enable more businesses to thrive and create employment for the teeming youths in Nigeria.

According to him, employment will take idle youths away from the streets and reduce crime and other vices in the society.

“The institute believes that another potent way of fighting insecurity in Nigeria is through employment, government must create the enabling environment.

“Power generation must be to be improved, loans and other incentives must be made accessible to small businesses, artisans and entrepreneurs,” he said.

In his lecture entitled “Developing Strategic Administrative Competence for the Changed World of Work”, Mr Okey Nworu, a Management Consultant, urged public administrators to be innovative in discharging their duties.

Nworu also urged public administrators to go beyond bureaucracy and be more innovative in addressing work place obstacles.

In his remarks, Mr Samben Nwosu, Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Anambra Office, who spoke on behalf of the inducted new fellows thanked the institute for the honour.

Nwosu promised that they would continue to discharge their duties without fear or favour as unbiased mediators in line with the laws establishing the Nigeria Ombudsman.

Newsmen report that eight individuals, including public sector administrators and members of the academia were inducted as Fellows and members of the institute.