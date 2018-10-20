The Director General, Institute for National Transformation (INT), Abuja, Prof. Vincent Anigbogu, has predicted that Nigeria’s population by 2050 will be 350 million.

According to him, no fewer than 189 million people would be added to the current population of the country in the next 32 years.

The INT boss, who delivered a paper titled: ”Ensuring Nigeria’s Present and Future Prosperity: The Need for Purposeful Human Capital Development,” at this year’s edition of annual International Leadership Symposium of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, said, that, for Nigeria to survive the population explosion, its economic growth must outpace population growth.

The event was held at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, to mark the 44th birthday of Oba Ogunwusi.

He maintained that the major factor for Nigeria to survive and create wealth which will take care of the needs of her people is to develop its human capacity.