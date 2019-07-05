<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chartered Institute of Administration (CIA) on Friday inducted 162 new members as certified chartered practitioners in the field of administration.

Mr Samson Olapade, the President of CIA, said at the induction ceremony in Lagos that the exercise was in compliance with the mandates and Act of the Institute.

He said it was also a mechanism to grow the management administration system in the country.

According to him, the induction signifies commitment on the part of the inductees to become ambassadors of the profession at all times.

He, therefore, urged the inductees to uphold the principles and integrity of the profession in their service to society.

Olapade advised the inductees to contribute their quota to the move toward ensuring effective and efficient administration system at all spheres of the Nigerian economy.

The CIA president said the overall administration system of country needed to be improved.

He assured of commitment of the institute to providing the necessary support to ensure smooth operation of the newly inducted members.

“The induction programme provides the opportunity to formally certify administration professionals who have met the requirements to practice as chartered administrators at the various membership grades of the institute.

“The 162 inductees into CITA today comprise 45 fellows, 68 full members and 49 associate members of the institute.

“As a chartered administration professional, avail yourself with opportunities of seminars and workshops to constantly be updated with new developments and methodologies in the profession.” OOlapade said.

Dr Noble Oguguo, a member of the Governing Council of CIA, called for the re-orientation of the mindset of every Nigerian toward good administrative system and practice.

Oguguo said the bane of political crisis and economic downturns and challenges in the country was maladministration.

According to him, there is the need to revolutionise the institutional framework of the nation’s administration system.

He urged the inductees to display honesty, dedication and commitment in all their dealings with the society, while introducing good administration practices that will propel economic development of the country.

“There is need to inspire and restructure the mindset of every Nigerian, particularly the administrative and political leaders to begin to do the right thing.

“When every citizens, including the leaders, are re-oriented towards good administration practice, it will serve as a legacy in the nation’s administrative system which will be followed by the generation yet to be born. And the Nigerian economy will become better.

“So, as chartered administrators, I enjoin you to go out there and up the scale of management administration system in Nigeria and globally,” oguguo said.

Newsmen reports that a Professorship Award was conferred on Dr Akobundu Okoronkwo, the Registrar of CIA, during the induction ceremony.