The Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria ( CILGPAN ) has applauded the local government new financial guidelines by introduced by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

The Federal Government through NFIU barred state governors from tampering with the allocations to the local government across the country through the States’ Joint Local Government Accounts (JAC).

The agency said as from June 1, “it becomes compulsory for all Local Government allocations to go straight to their respective bank accounts.”

CILGPAN Registrar/Chief Executive Dr Uche Okereke, who commended the new financial guidelines in a statement, described the policy as a welcome development and long overdue.

He said the outlawed regime of local government and cash withdrawals and transactions was prone to aid corruption, money laundering and security threat to grass roots and the entire financial system in the country.

The Registrar advised banks, other financial institutions, civil servants, all stakeholders, anti-graft agencies and security operatives to ensure compliance with the provisions of the guidelines to achieve its full effectiveness.

He expressed the optimism that the financial measures would bring about the true essence of local government administration in the country and assure the enthronement of good governance.

The Institute has also canvassed the scrapping of the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) in all the states of the federation.

Okereke backed the idea of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the election at the Local Government level.

This, Okereke said, would ensure the free and fair election of credible and qualified persons and strengthen democracy at the grass roots .