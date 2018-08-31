Federal and State Governments have been advised to observe professional personnel best practices when recruiting staff into the civil service.

Babatunde Akilo, the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission in Ekiti State, gave the advice at the monthly meeting of the State Branch of the Chattered Institute of Personnel Management in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

Akilo spoke at a lecture ‎entitled: “The Nexus between National Development and Personnel Management”.

Acording to him, most recruitment in some government establishments do not follow the best practices.

Such recruitments, he said, had become a clog in the wheel of national development.

The permanent secretary said competence and performance should be considered first before federal character to reflect the various geopolitical zones or states.

Akilo called for a review of the Federal Character policy to make competence a yardstick in appointments.

Earlier, the State Chairman, Jide Akinleye, urged members to demonstrate the core values of the institute in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Akinleye said: “As professionals, we owe the nation a responsibility to do things differently to facilitate national development.”

Akinyele promised that issues of national importance would be constantly raised at the branch’s meetings to serve as catalyst for growth and advancement of the country.