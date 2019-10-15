<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Institute of Nigerian Languages (NINLAN) has bemoaned its exclusion from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) saying not benefiting from the scheme has adversely affected its performance. The NINLAN is based in Aba, Abia State.

According to the Executive Director of the institute, Prof. Obiajulu Emejulu, the exclusion of NINLAN from TETFund, and the refusal of the National Universities Commission (NUC) to allow the institute award degrees had made it difficult to function effectively in line with the Act that established it.

Emejulu said, since the inception of the school in 1993, no take-off grant or special capital had been released for projects.

He said funding constrains had led to the absence of basic amenities like, a perimeter fence, literature and language laboratory, vehicles and office equipment.

According to him, NINLAN required about N20 billion for infrastructure development, and he appealed to South East governors, wealthy individuals and corporate organisations to donate to the school.