No fewer than 43 buildings under construction collapsed in Nigeria in 2019, according to the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB).

Mr Kunle Awobodu, the National President, NIOB, said this when a team from the institute visited the acting-Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria, Mr Ibrahim Mammaga, on Wednesday in Abuja. Awobodu was represented by the 3rd Vice President of the institute, Mr Bimbo Kolade.

According to him, statistics show that 43 houses under construction caved in and claimed lots of lives and 17 of which occurred in Lagos.

“The recent statistics of building collapse in the year 2019 alone show that 43 structures under construction or near finishing came down throughout the federation.

“Out of these, 17 of the incidents happened in Lagos state alone and other states of the federation have their own share.





“As professionals, a major practice within the building environment is to educate Nigerians because we have realised that the major issues of collapse is the lack of consciousness of the people on the need to use of quality products.

“So this is why we decided to embark on advocacy to create the awareness on every individual on the need to ensure quality building production management in the country,’’ Awobodu said.

Awobodu said this was the reason the institute was creating a day to promote awareness on the issues of building collapse.

He said it was the institute’s duty as a professional body to ensure that citizens had habitable buildings or housing facility as a whole “because it goes beyond dwelling place alone’’.