



A police inspector identified as Muktar Ibrahim has been killed in Bauchi State.

Ibrahim and one of his friends were shot dead when gunmen opened fire at the Safer Highways base of the Nigerian Police in Nabordo, Toro Local Government Area of the State.

His deceased friend was identified as Uba Sama’ila, the son of the Ward Head of Nabordo.





Spokesman of the Bauchi Police Command, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident, saying it happened on Saturday night.

He said the commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has deployed more patrol teams in the area.

Over 10 policemen have been killed in the line of duty in the last two weeks.