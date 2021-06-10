Gunmen have attacked Ojoto Police station in Idemili South local government area of Anambra State.

During the attack which, it was gathered, occurred in the afternoon, one Police Inspector was killed

However, it was gathered that the Police station was not burnt as Policemen on ground stood their ground

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, failed to confirm the incident.

He told our correspondent that he was planning to visit the area immediately, adding that he would respond after the trip





But a Senior Police Officer in the State, who spoke with journalists in confidence, confirmed the attack on the Police, adding “we lost one Inspector today again “

The source said the State Police Commissioner, Chris Owolabi, was preparing to visit the Police station.

An eyewitness said the hoodlums came in three Toyota Sienna minivan, but were repelled by the Policemen on duty

“We are in trouble in this State now. Nobody knows which way to follow again. The problems and tension being created in Anambra are too much for us to bear, ” the eyewitness lamented