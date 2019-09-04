<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, on Monday, told the Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu that Yoruba people in the diaspora were now afraid to come home because of the problems of insecurity in the region.

Oba Ogunwusi spoke at a Southwest Geopolitical Zone Security Summit convened by the Inspector General of Police, held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan.

Present at the security summit were Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, who was the host governor; Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state, while Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Babajide Sanwolu of Lagos and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun were represented by their deputies.

Prominent traditional rulers at the event included the Ooni of Ife; the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi; the Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Fedrick Obateru Akiruntan, among others.

Speaking at the summit, the Ooni appealed to the IGP to ensure adequate security of lives and property throughout the Yoruba Land.

The foremost Yoruba traditional ruler lamented that “our people in the diaspora are now afraid to come back home because of the security challenges.”

Oba Ogunwusi, however, commended the Southwest governors for putting their political differences behind and coming together to jointly address the security challenges in the region.

Earlier in his speech, IGP Adamu had informed that the security summit was convened within the context of the community policing vision of his leadership of the Nigerian Police.