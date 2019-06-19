<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised its citizens against traveling to some states in Nigeria.

The FCO promotes the United Kingdom’s interests overseas by giving the latest travel advice by country including safety and security, entry requirements, travel warnings, and health.

According to the report on safety and security of its citizens which was last updated on Monday, June 17, the UK advised against all travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, and Gombe states and the riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states within 20 kilometre of the border with Niger in Zamfara State.

It also advised against all but essential travel to Bauchi, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina, and Kogi states and within 20km of the border with Niger in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Also included are the non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Abia states.

According to the warning, “Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Nigeria. Most attacks occur in the northeast, particularly in Borno (including central Maiduguri and along access routes connecting the city to other major towns and along the Niger border, including in Damasak), Yobe, including the eastern LGAs bordering Borno State both north and south of the Damaturu road), and Adamawa States.”

“There have also been significant attacks in Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Jos and Bauchi States and in the Federal capital, Abuja. The terrorist threat across eastern Yobe and Borno State is high, with frequent recent attacks.”

“We continue to advise against all travel to Borno and Yobe States.”

The UK also spoke on kidnap incidents.

“There’s a high threat of kidnap throughout Nigeria. Kidnaps can be motivated by criminality or terrorism, and could be carried out for financial or political gain.

“The security environment in the northeast has deteriorated since 2018 and there is a heightened b risk of kidnap. Kidnaps in the north east have included humanitarian and private sector workers.

“There are also reports that Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) are continuing to actively plan to kidnap foreigners. As well as in north-east Nigeria, this is believed to include some northern and middle belt states including Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Niger, and Adamawa.

“If you’re working or travelling in areas where there is a Boko Haram or ISWA presence, especially in the north-east of Nigeria, you should be aware of the risk of terrorist kidnapping. There is also a high threat of criminal kidnap in the Niger Delta region and Kogi State.

“If you travel to areas to which the FCO advise against travel, you are particularly at risk and will need a high level of security. If you’re working in northern Nigeria you should make sure your employers provide an adequate level of security where you live and where you work, make sure they regularly review security arrangements and familiarise yourself with those plans.”