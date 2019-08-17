<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Director, Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan, Prof. Tajudeen Akanji on Friday called on the Governors in the South West region to declare a state of emergency as a measure to restore peace and security in the zone.

Akanji made this appeal as a guest speaker at the 4th Surveyor Lasisi Lasupo Ali Annual Lecture entitled, “Emerging Security Threats, State Stability and Economic Development of South Western Nigeria”, organized by Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Oyo State.

At the event were the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Muhammed Fadeyi; Chairman of the occasion, Mr Adelodun Olaiya; NIS National President, Mr. Alabo Charles and Chairman, Oyo State branch of NIS, Mr. Aderemi Kobiowu.

Akanji said that one of the panaceas to the problem of insecurity which he said is alien to the region, is “For the governors to declare a state of emergency as a measure to restore peace and security to the region.”

He indicated that the drivers of insecurity include globalization which he said has broken down trade barriers between nations, expansion and integration of economies as well as people.

Akanji called on the Nigerian government to reorganize its security and military formations by introducing state policing and as well address poverty and unemployment in the country.

He blamed the high rate of crime in Nigeria to a number of factors including “The state’s incapacity to forecast and address early warning signals of insecurity. Most of the challenges we face are results of governance deficit.

“Although insecurity is a global phenomenon, the difference between communities and states with security issues is their proactiveness and ability to prepare, forecast, project, confront and recover from the security challenges.”

Ogundoyin in his address said as part of efforts to nip the security challenges in the bud, the State government would soon unveil a new security architecture.

“We have taken security for granted in Nigeria. I recall that while we were growing up, we could move around freely without any fear.

“Oyo State House of Assembly is ready to partner with the Nigerian Institution of Surveyor in all possible ways including ways to ensure security in Oyo State.”

Olaiya lauded the efforts of NIS, Oyo State for considering it appropriate to honour Pa L. L. Ali with the annual lecture series saying the gesture shows the recognition of selfless service and respect “Baba” has for the profession.