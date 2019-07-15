<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate has thrown its weight behind the idea mooted by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the military to be deployed to the nation’s highways to stem growing insecurity.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, gave this indication in chat with State House correspondents in Abuja on Monday, saying that if that was what was required to end kidnapping and banditry, the deployment would be a good idea.

Recall that the Vice President at the weekend, during a condolence visit on the leader of Afenifere, Pa Fasoranti, whose daughter was killed, said the government would deploy the military on the roads to check the menace.

Omo-Agege said: “Absolutely. On a good day, it is not something we would encourage because as much as possible you will want to keep the military in the barracks. But because of the exigencies of the moment, we have no choice but to encourage that.

“Nigerians need to be assured of their safety at all times. That is the essence of governance as guaranteed by the constitution.

“Therefore, as canvassed and indeed ordered by the Vice President, that we have the army provide security at the checkpoints, if that will go along way to prevent this kidnapping and banditry, why not?”

The Deputy Senate President said Zamfara State police commissioner must do all that was necessary to deal with insecurity in the state as according to him, everything needed had been provided for the command.

He said: “Well, we have taken a position on this. We are not happy like most Nigerians about what is going on in places most especially Zamfara.

“We believe that the head of the security architecture in Zamfara being the commissioner of police can do more than they have already done.

“We are encouraging them to do that because Mr. President has provided everything that ought to be given to them, everything in terms of funding received, in terms of acquisition of weaponry to that has been provided for them. It is now left for them to justify the positions they hold in Zamfara, and other states of course.”