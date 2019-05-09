<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state on Thursday restated his commitment to fighting crime and criminality in the state.

He warned criminal elements to stay away from the state or face retribution, insisting that there were no sacred cows.

Obiano spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, during the launching of Operation Puff Adder in Okpoko Divisional Office, Ogbaru local government area of the state.

He regretted what he termed “recycling” of suspects, calling on the commissioner of Police to order his men never to release any suspect without proper investigations regardless of pressure from high profile citizens.

The governor recalled his administration declaration of war on crime from the first day he assumed office to ensure people of the state slept with their two eyes closed.

He said, “Before my administration, Anambra State was running a 6-hour economy but now, with our successes in security, our state now runs a 24-hour economy.

“Our people now come back home to the state to settle and participate in social activities without spending so much in security.”

Appreciating the Inspector General of Police for the initiative, Obiano called on the various security agencies to continue to work in synergy.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, said the exercise was an intensification of operations in and around the state to smoke out criminals.

He said, “The operation is in compliance with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to replicate the launch done at the Abuja Police Headquarters earlier in February, 2019 at the various divisions and commands across the country.

“The launching of the operation in Okpoko division was significant given the intense economic activities and dense population of the area which makes the area susceptible to high criminal activities.

“Operation Puff Adder is simply the intensification of police operations in and around the state with the sole objective of smoking out and getting rid of miscreants and criminals wherever they may be hiding.

“It will consolidate our achievements in recent times. With Operation Puff Adder, law abiding citizens and residents have a lot to gain.”

Dandaura appreciated the state governor for supporting the police in her operations and sister agencies for synergising with the police.