



The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) hosted a prayer-walk in which it sought God’s intervention in the security challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic disease ravaging Nigeria.

The procession was organised for members to pray for Nigeria, spiritual revival and personal breakthroughs.

Participants in the prayer walk in the Federal Capital Territory, which was organised by the Throne Parish of the RCCG, Abuja, walked from the Transcorp Hotel to the Federal Secretariat.

Addressing journalists during the procession, the Pastor-in-Charge of the Parish, Pastor Tunde Benjamins-Laniyi, said that prayers and intercessions were mandates from God.

Benjamins-Laniyi noted that Nigeria was in dire need of divine intervention to overcome the present challenges.





He said: “It’s a mandate that God Almighty gave to us to pray everywhere. The RCCG has a presence in over 198 nations of the earth. What we are doing here is being done everywhere.

“We walk round and pray on four cardinal points for national security, personal breakthrough, revival, and against COVID-19.”

The pastor commended the clergy, parishioners and journalists who participated in the prayer walk in Abuja and charged Nigerians to continue praying for the nation and its leaders.

He maintained that only God had the solution to the problems confronting mankind and called on Nigerians to adhere to all government-approved protocols required to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country, stating that it was imperative that Christians in Nigeria should respect the authorities.