Insecurity: President Buhari urged to give accent to VGN Bill

Navy Capt. A. Umar Bakori (Retd), Commandant General/National Chairman of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria has appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari to give expedited accent to the bill establishing the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) and sign it into law.

The retired Naval officer made the appeal at a press conference in Abuja where he harped the invaluable and complementary role the grassroots security outfit is making to cob widespread insecurity at the rural level through effective intelligence gathering and sharing with sister agencies.

It was his view that if empowered by enabling law, personnel of the outfit can “serve as an important component of the first line of defence” in the border town and villages assisting customs, immigration and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in a gathering and sharing valuable information that supports their work, adding that already the community policing effort of VGN has become critical in the protection of national Infrastructure.

Tracing the challenges faced by VGN since its birth in 1999, Capt Umar noted that the outfit is the only non-governmental security body that is found in every nook and cranny of the country.

“The Vigilante Group of Nigeria has been in existence since 1999 when it was registered with the corporate affairs commission and with its current manpower at over One Million well-trained officers and Men, the organization has since expanded its operations to cover the nooks and crannies of the country.

” It is the only Non-governmental security organization that network the entire country. It also has the largest membership which is more than the strength of all the regular security agencies in Nigeria. VGN members operate and reside within their own communities and are in all the 774 Local Governments and wards”.

He expressed the gratitude of the group to the leadership of the National Assembly for helping to resolve issues that have delayed the passage of the VGN Bill since it was introduced in 2017, ranging from funding, conflicting roles with other agencies, use of a firearm and lethal weapon etc.

Recall that the House of Representatives recently passed the bill seeking to establish the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) with the powers to provide community policing, maintenance of law and order and community service for Nigerians.

Urging President Mohammadu Buhari to sign the bill into law the retired Serviceman noted that the members of VGN are presently trained by police, Civil Defense and other agencies who enjoy the support services they willingly render.

“The issue of peace and security should be viewed from a broader perspective but by incorporating VGN members for the protection of critical national assets, addressing cattle rustling and herdsmen/farmers clashes and addressing the plights of internally displaced persons, the country will become more peaceful, productive and attractive to foreign direct investment which is a key objective of Mr President” he declared.