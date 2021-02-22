



President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Monday met behind closed door to chart ways of addressing the spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

Both leaders had frank discussions, according to the Senate President, who spoke to State House Correspondents after emerging from the meeting.

He said, “I am here (Villa) to meet with Mr. President, to discuss the issue of security of our nation. And in fact, there is nothing more important today or more topical, than the security of Nigeria.

“And now we have discussed, we had a very extensive discussion on the security of all parts of Nigeria, and how we should go about improving the situation, we all have roles to play.

“Nobody would like to see the kind of thing that we are experiencing in various parts of the country in the form of insecurity. As well, it’s going to lead us somewhere, we have responsibilities to our people.

“And we cannot shy away from that, we have to get our people secured, we have to secure the environment for them to earn their means of livelihood, we would like to see our farmers go back to farms before the rains start to come.





“And this means we have to secure the rural parts of Nigeria as well as the urban centres because we need businesses to flourish.

“So I believe that between now and probably the next two months, there will be a lot of activities to ensure that we secure environments for people to lead a very normal life, where we also believe that the government is headed in the right direction.

“You recall that the National Economic Council (NEC) approved of taking some funds from the Excess Crude Accounts with a view to giving more resources to our armed forces. This is a commendable effort and we are ready to help with appropriation to ensure that we buy those we require.

“We believe that this is also going to help empower and build the capacity of other security agencies like the police because the police need to be there. They’re supposed to maintain the internal security and whenever this the armed forces, secure environment, the police should be there to to stay put and make sure there is law and order.”