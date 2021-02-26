



Up to 300 police officers serving in Ebonyi State command have been redeployed to force headquarters Abuja to shore up efforts to tackle ongoing insecurity in the north of the country.

The deployment was a directive from the Force headquarters to arrest the alarming insecurities in the North East, North Central and North West.

Newsmen who visited the command headquarters on Friday morning saw some of the affected junior rank officers busy packing their belongings, including mattresses and bags, for departure.

A source who spoke on conditions on anonymity said the signal originating from Force Headquarters Abuja was not made to Ebonyi state Command alone but to other police commands in south east including south south.





The source noted that the affected officers are expected to assume duty before Monday at their new posts of engagement.

At least 200 officers of the command attached with Police Mobile Force have been previously placed on routine transfer since October last year.

Newsmen also gathered that the most recent redeployment were sent to Bayelsa while about 150 were on routine engagement to restore peace and order in Effium communal clash.

However, it was gathered the development has overstretched the command and other states affected by the redeployment to the north of the country.