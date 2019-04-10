<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Muhammed Adamu, Inspector General of Police, has said that the police had taken steps to deepen its strategy of combating crime and criminals across the country.

He reiterated that the force would not relent in its efforts to redirect attention to renewed approach against criminal attacks by bandits on innocent Nigerians.

Adamu said, the force will match step by step against every criminal act” we will close every attempt by swiftly taming criminals. Wherever they move to, they will find us tactically and combatant difficult to perpetrate their acts”, he vowed.

Adamu who on Tuesday night addressed officers and men of the Sokoto command of the force, gave his words of assurance with passion and commitment to ensuring the use of strategic intelligence machinery to combat insecurity especially in parts of northwest also said the police was actively and battle ready to deplete crime rate in the country.

”We are strengthening our logistics capacity with adequate support for our personnel”, he said.

He urged police operatives to be awake to their role in tackling security problems to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens.

To this end, the IGP disclosed that the force had demonstrated its commitment through the launch of its newly introduced “Operation Puff Addar”, adding ” we have commenced action in Abuja, Katsina and Zamfara. Our next place of launch is Sokoto”, he disclosed.

According to Adamu who was in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara state earlier in the day before visiting Sokoto,” it is duty bound on all police to brace up to the task of doing what is best, taught and needed at curbing crime. Note that the public is watching kinly”, he stressed.

He noted that there were enormous challenges which informed his decision to tour formations and commands to get first-hand information in order to profer solutions in earnest.

The IGP also assured of welfare of the police, explaining that the problems of underpayments and related challenges especially those associated with TSA, IPIS among others would be tackled speedily.

”Efforts are being made as we are working assiduously in synergy with the office of the Accountant General and CBN to ensure every personnel is captured as appropriate”, he stressed.